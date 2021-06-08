The “Committee to Follow up on the Implementation of the Initiatives of His Highness the President of the State” has completed the construction works of road networks and strategic development projects, shortening the distance and time between the various regions of the country and its emirates, with a total amount of 1.950 billion dirhams, and with total lengths of roads amounting to 112 kilometers, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, to secure vital development projects that meet the needs of citizens and facilitate their lives.

The strategic road projects include a network of tracks, roads, intersections and bridges in three main axes. The first axis includes Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road, which is a new path and represents an extension of the Sheikh Khalifa Road (E84) leading to the Emirate of Fujairah, as this axis extends from the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa Road with The Sharjah-Kalba Road (E102) continues passing through the Maliha area, then the Madam area in the Emirate of Sharjah, and ends with the Al Shuwaib area in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

This axis also includes the construction of three main intersections with Sharjah-Kalba Road, Dubai-Hatta Road, and Al Shuwaib-Al Dhaid Road in the Madame area, in addition to seven intersections with flyovers to provide free traffic in all directions, and to provide entrances and exits to the existing roads along the new path. Serving the cities and farms scattered on both sides of the road.

The second axis is Al Watan Road, and the axis of the New Al Watan Road represents a direct link path of three lanes in each direction, 42 km long and at a design speed of 120 km/h, while this axis extends from the Hatta area to Masfout area in the Emirate of Ajman, passing through an area Al-Manai and the mountains of Wadi Al-Qour in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and intersects with the first axis, which represents the extension of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road in the Maliha area in the Emirate of Sharjah

The third axis, the Dubai-Hatta road, includes the development and upgrading of the current Dubai-Hatta road between Nizwa and Al-Madam areas within the Emirate of Sharjah, with three lanes in each direction instead of two, and with a design speed of 120 km/h. The length of this lane is 18 The project includes the construction of an upper crossing for vehicles in the Madame area and two bridges over the Madame roundabout. The project also includes the development of the current lower crossing leading to the Nizwa area, and the construction of four pedestrian bridges in the Madame area. The construction of this axis aims to improve traffic safety and the smooth flow of vehicles on the road.



