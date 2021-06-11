In the run-up to a new decree to manage the pandemic, the infectologists who advise the president Alberto Fernandez rated the experience of intermittent quarantine that the Government implemented to reduce the scope of the second wave and they suggested reusing “the hammer” – strict closures for a short time – in the areas in epidemiological alarm.

In a meeting at Casa Rosada, the experts recommended to the Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero and the Minister of Health Carla vizzotti re-implement this tool during the winter, in the most affected areas. They emphasized the need to inform the affected population in advance of possible closures, to guarantee the success of the measure. They even suggested using holidays and non-working days to promote the success of the measures. “The measures were effective throughout the country, except in Córdoba, which exploded,” said one of the infectious disease specialists who advises the head of state, who this time did not participate in the meeting.

The infectologists recommended fragmenting the 14 days of vacations foreseen in the school calendar to limit interjurisdictional mobility. They consider that if measures are not taken in this sense, the third wave of coronavirus it will be a fact.

This is how the specialists explained it Mirta Roses, Pedro Cahn, Tomás Orduna and Luis Camera, among others during the meeting with Cafiero, Vizzotti and the presidential advisor Cecilia Nicolini on the first floor of the Rosada. The experts did not propose a solution in this regard.

The infectologists praised the timing of the vaccination plan and they warned about the epidemiological situation in Córdoba, Chaco and Jujuy. The experts also defended the epidemiological traffic light that adds criticism in the City for not taking into account variables such as “tests” and the “temporality” of the occupation of beds.

Epidemiologists were not issued on the possibility of relaxing control measures on weekends or on the City’s plan to extend circulation until 11 p.m. The President, according to government sources, would extend DNU 287 of May 1, that -through the traffic light- prohibits circulation in the cities on epidemiological alert after 20.

Meanwhile, during the meeting of all the country’s health ministers headed by Vizzoti within the framework of Cofesa, it was decided to ask the National Immunization Commission to define whether it is necessary to include pregnant women without comorbidities among the priority population for vaccination . Although the circulation of the variant was not discussed india delta of the virus, the need to reinforce controls at airports was agreed.