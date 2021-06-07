The Ineos team does not stop despite the large number of successes they have achieved in recent weeks with the victory of Egan Bernal in the general classification of the Giro d’Italia and the final classification of the Dauphiné with Richie Porte.

The Australian took the victory after being supported by a great team in which the figure of Geraint Thomas stood out, who in addition to helping Porte to conquer the general, also managed to finish third in the standings.

With Bernal focused on the Giro-Vuelta double, Thomas and Porte set off as the Ineos leaders for the Tour and, just one day after finishing the Dauphiné, they did not hesitate to get back on the bike to recognize some of the the alpine stages of the Tour from France, as the team has published on their social networks.

In this way, Ineos sends a message to its rivals with its two main assets for the Tour: a Geraint Thomas who is looking for his second Tour after the one won in 2018, and a Richie Porte who wants to shine again in the French round after taking the podium in Paris last year as third classified of the general.