Joan Laporta has already started to configure the template of Barcelona ahead of the 2021/22 season a few weeks ago, with transfers at 0 cost of Eric García and Agüero, and that of Emerson. Well according to Sunday times, English newspaper, the Catalan leader wants to continue ‘fishing’ in the Manchester City to reinforce to a team that has barely had one Copa del Rey in two years
In this case, he would have proposed to bring two new players, but I would do it through an exchange. Two footballers of the stature of I cancel and above all Bernard Silva and in return two men of weight in the Barça squad would travel to Manchester as Sergi Roberto Y Dembelé.
The main reason that could trigger the operation is the Bernardo Silva’s desire to leave the Citizen team. Although he is a very important player for Guardiola (he has played 45 games this year), I would be considering the option of making the leap tol Barcelona to start a new stage, in Spain. Bernardo joined the team in 2017 from the great Monaco that of Mbappé, Mendy, Bakayoko and company, in exchange for 45 million euros.
The Manchester City employee who received Sergio Agüero’s luxurious truck put it up for sale
The Manchester City employee who received Sergio Agüero’s luxurious truck put it up for sale
Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Cristiano Ronaldo, Dybala, Lewandowski and more
The latest information that has occurred in the transfer market for next season.
Latest news and rumors of the transfer market: Mbappé, Wijnaldum, Depay, Varane and more
Do not miss any of the latest movements, interests and rumors of the transfer market
The 5 ideal signings for Cruz Azul for the 2021 Apertura
The signings that would work with Cruz Azul for the 2021 Apertura
Cancello, player that Barcelona groped last summer, he might as well get into the operation. Here it would play a fundamental role Jorge Mendes, who is an agent at the same time of the two footballers of his country. It should also be taken into account that one of the three signings that the Catalans carry is that of Emerson, that he is a right back and a priori he would stay in the club.
The crux of the matter is in the bad economic situation of the Barcelona entity. The club cannot do large disbursements in transfers and for that reason, to try to incorporate the two Portuguese players, I would have to propose the exchange we were saying. The two ‘chosen’ players would be Dembelé and Sergi Roberto, Yes.
In both cases they are two players who they finish contract next summer And that increases your chances of going out on this one. Basically, because they would not leave for free in 2022. Sergi Roberto has had a very complicated season due to injuries, and Dembelé has taken a step leading the club, but that is also a way to revalue.
Therefore, Laporta sees them as two good assets with which to negotiate transfers. Now in the next few days we will see to what extent this tremendous exchange comes or does not take shape, but it would be one of the summer moves.
Leave a Reply