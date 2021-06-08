Caution is once again installed in the European Stock Exchanges, which are resuming the dynamics of movements in a very narrow range awaiting key references in the next few days, such as the meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB). In the specific case of IBEX 35, the selective lag behind other European placeswith a fall at the close of 0.11% to 9,153 points.

The greater weight of bank values ​​in the national stock market has been decisive for this behavior, with falls of more than 1.5% for CaixaBank and Santander and 0.2% for BBVA, after announcing an agreement with the unions to close the ERE that will ultimately affect 2,725 employees.

Other great values ​​like IAG they also correct positions after the strong rises on Monday. The company has also come under pressure from a report by analysts from Goldman sachs in which the firm indicates that it prefers low-cost airlines to flag carriers, cutting its recommendation on the value of ‘buy’ to ‘neutral’.

It also yields 0.3% Inditex, waiting to know its quarterly results tomorrow. Despite this, the listed company accumulates a revaluation of 24% this year, very close to maximums when it is listed at 32.24 euros per share.

Hold the rises



The falls for the national stock market could, however, have been even greater, had it not been for Telephone, which rises more than 1% in a new attempt to recover the 4 euros per share and, above all, Acciona.

The company leads the top of the table with a 3% revaluation that has brought its price to 141 euros per share. It thus seems that investors have welcomed the decision to unblock the IPO of its renewable subsidiary. An operation whose valuation details will be known in the coming days.

Everyone also attentive to the evolution of Grifols, after Biogen soared about 40% yesterday on the Nasdaq after announcing that the US FDA has approved its drug against Alzheimer’s. The Spanish company, which rose 0.6% at the close, is also investigating this disease with its Ambar trial.

Attentive to the macro



Beyond the business protagonists of the day, the minds of investors are already set on the next key appointments of central banks, with the meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) this Thursday and the Federal Reserve (Fed) next week.

Today new benchmarks have been known such as employment and GDP for the first quarter in the euro area, as well as the June German ZEW, which has fallen somewhat below what was expected by the consensus. Similarly, industrial production in the German country in April fell 1%, worse than expected by the market and which again indicates that the shortage of semiconductors is causing obstacles to recovery.

At the moment, money enters the bond market and, when investors buy, the price rises, cutting profitability, which moves in reverse. Specifically, the interest on the Spanish ten-year bond fell slightly to 0.46%, with the national risk premium at 67 basis points.

With the euro again rising to $ 1.2178, the price of oil drops almost 1% without losing 71 dollars a barrel of Brent type, the European reference, while West Texas, the American one, is trading at 68.71 dollars.