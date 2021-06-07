Wael Badran (Abu Dhabi)

The commander of the US Central Command, General Kenneth McKenzie, expressed his confidence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s desire to reach a responsible solution to the conflict in Yemen, and to take great steps to achieve this, blaming the terrorist “Houthi” militias of responsibility for obstructing peace efforts, which is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis that The Yemeni people suffer from insecurity and food shortages.

“Unfortunately, the Houthis do not want to seize the opportunity and engage in serious negotiations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to end this tragic conflict,” he said, in a press briefing attended by Al-Ittihad, calling on the “Houthis” to seize the opportunity and engage in negotiations.

McKenzie ruled out that a military solution would work to end the war in Yemen, stressing that targeting Saudi lands with missiles and drones by the terrorist group “Houthi” will not work, and continuing pressure to control Marib will not work.

In addition, McKenzie affirmed his country’s commitment to helping both Iraq and Afghanistan to confront terrorist organizations, especially ISIS and Al-Qaeda, explaining that he discussed with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi continuing efforts to confront ISIS and carrying out reforms in the security sector. and other measures aimed at maintaining regional stability. He pointed to the focus of US forces on training and advising Iraqi forces.

McKenzie expressed his concern about the increasing number of “booby-trapped” drone attacks used by pro-Iranian militias, explaining that the reason for these attacks is the militias’ desperation to pressure the Iraqi government to demand Washington withdraw its forces from Iraq. He added, “The militias resorted to this tactic in an attempt to exert military pressure.”

He recalled that the protection of US forces and diplomatic missions in Iraq rests with the Iraqi government, calling on it to curb these militias, while emphasizing Washington’s ability to protect its forces.

He stated that despite the defeat of ISIS, Washington does not want to ease the pressure on the organization, due to the ambitions and extremist ideology of its elements. He continued: In the long term, we are working to enable the local forces to carry out the task of confronting the organization themselves.

The commander of the US Central Command clarified that Washington is committed to continuing to support Afghan forces and conducting counter-terrorism operations from abroad, pointing out that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan will end by September 11, and that his country will open an embassy there.

Meanwhile, he stressed that the United States will continue to support the army in Lebanon, in the midst of the crisis it is currently facing.

Musawah calls for an international investigation into the Houthi massacre in Marib

Musawah Organization for Yemeni Rights and Freedoms demanded yesterday the opening of an urgent international investigation into the massacre committed by the Houthi coup militia in the city of Marib last Saturday, calling for those involved to be tried before international courts. Musawah Organization said in a statement: “The Houthi militia’s continuous bombing of densely populated residential neighborhoods, its repeated targeting of civilian homes and IDP camps in Marib, and its deliberate targeting of medical staff while carrying out their medical and humanitarian work are war crimes, under international human rights law, and crimes of genocide. collectively, under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. She stressed the need for the UN Security Council and its international team of experts to investigate violations in Yemen to open an urgent investigation into the recent “Houthi” massacre in the city of Marib, which killed 21 civilians, including two children, and to ensure that all those involved are held accountable and referred to the International Criminal Court. The terrorist “Houthi” militia had targeted a gas station in the Al-Rawda neighborhood, north of the city of Ma’rib, while dozens of cars were waiting for gasoline in front of the station, which led to the killing of 21 civilians and the injury of others.