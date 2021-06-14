Carlota González-Adrio debuts as director of her first feature film, ‘The house among the cacti’, made by Ariadna Gil, Daniel Grao and Ricardo Gómez. The film is based on the homonymous novel by Paul Pen (‘The Warning’, ‘A Perfect Marriage’) who has also written the film adaptation.

The movie is a suspenseful psychological and emotional thriller set in the 70s in which the idyllic coexistence of Elmer and Rose, a couple who have created a perfect family among the huge cacti of a remote desert landscape, a loving home for their five daughters, all with flower names: Edelweiss, Iris, Melissa , Dahlia and Daisy. But the idyllic happiness will be dynamited with the appearance of a stranger who will revolutionize the five sisters. And when Elmer and Rose discover that the boy is not who he claims to be, their confrontation – a fight between truth and lies, justice and crime – will uncover terrible secrets that will change their lives forever.

In the words of Carlota González-Adrio it is «a story that hides truth and lies, secrets, the hidden, violence, affection, protection … always starting from the portrait of this family. The story is built through the idea of ​​appearance and what is hidden, which coexists in the same space, the same person. This house that is built as a refuge from wild nature, is gradually transforming into a shelter that is also darkness. In it the serenity and silence of nature take on another meaning.

Ariadna Gil defines the film as “a story about choices in life, about ways of living, about ways of hiding and that speaks of the ability of human beings to continue with their idea and not care what happens to others.”

The house that gives its name to the film is located in the heart of the Barranco de las Madres, in Firgas (Gran Canaria), where the main couple lives with their daughters, a coexistence that is dynamited with the appearance of a stranger, at the portrayed by actor Ricardo Gómez, who explains: “My character, Rafa, is a hiker who has gotten lost and who has been asking to see if they can help him locate himself, but he is going to find more surprises than he expected.”

González-Adrio, 24, is a graduate of the ESCAC of Catalonia and obtained with her short film, ‘Summer Solstice’, the Award for Best Spanish Short at the 64th Edition of the Seminci (Valladolid International Film Week).

‘La casa entre los cacti’ is a superproduction of nearly three million euros, by Cine 365 Films, DZ Feature Films and Audiovisuales AIE, Ikiru Films, La Terraza Films and Virtual Contenidos, with the participation of RTVE, TV3, Orange TV and the Ministry of Culture (ICAA), and which is filmed for six weeks in locations in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and other locations on the island. Filmax will distribute the film in the next season.