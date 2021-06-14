Feeling comfortable at home is very important to our health. Therefore, people who buy a home spend a lot of time decorating it in order to create a pleasant space to live in. Sometimes large amounts of money are even spent to get the perfect decoration item, such as NZ $ 27,100 (€ 16,000) paid at auction for the “very rare Rhaphidophora Tetrasperma”, a houseplant with only nine leaves.

On Sunday night the offers for that plant were closed in Trade me, a New Zealand auction site. In the last four minutes, the price skyrocketed as the bidder ‘foliage_patch’ battled the eventual winner, labeled as ‘meridianlamb’. After a heated bidding war in the final minutes of the auction, the rare plant had more than 102,000 visits and more than 1,600 watchlists, which shows how much New Zealanders love indoor plants, “Trade Me spokeswoman Millie Silvester explained in a statement mailed to CNN. In fact, this Rhaphidophora tetrasperma has become in “most expensive houseplant ever sold” on auction site.

Likewise, Silvester confirms the growing interest of citizens for this type of decoration, since the average price of a houseplant on Trade Me has risen from NZ $ 34 (about € 20) in May 2019 to $ 82 (€ 48) last month, with rare varieties at the command of “massive prices”. “Indoor plants have become the ‘trendy’ item In recent years, we have seen prices go up and up as more people jump into this new trend, ”he reflected in the letter.

Plant characteristic

The Rhapidophora Tetrasperma plant is native to Thailand and Malaysia, according to the Royal Gardens at Kew online plant registry. Specifically, the plant sold by the user ‘Hurley88’ in Trade Me “It has eight sheets and the ninth is about to unroll. Each sheet has a excellent variegation, like the stem, and is well rooted in a 14 cm pot”Explains his description. The term ‘variegation’ refers to the presence of two or more different colors on the leaves or stem of plants.

Hurley88 claimed that the product had been used and that it was preferable for the buyer to pick it up in New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland. In total, 248 bids were submitted for the plant. And it’s not your first big sale, since, at the end of 2020, it sold a Monstera plant for NZ $ 6,551 (€ 3,856), promising to allocate 1$ .000 from proceeds to charity.