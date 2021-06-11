The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, was briefed on the Holy Qur’an memorization program for inmates of punitive and correctional institutions in Dubai Police, which is implemented by the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, in cooperation with the Dubai Holy Quran Award, which contributed to the release of 278 inmates, men and women, during Last year, after they benefited from the pardon of the Noble Qur’an, and according to the system followed in this regard.

He was also briefed on business continuity during the Corona pandemic, through the various services that have been developed, including the litigation service for guests via the video calling system, the virtual clinic for guests, the remote visit service, the remote investigation service, the remote notary service, and the certificate issuance service via the website. Electronic instead of presenting it in person, in addition to the service of handicraft products turned to marketing through websites, and finally the smart training service.

He listened to an explanation about the beneficiaries of the training courses in the management of education and training of inmates, as the number of beneficiaries of sports programs reached 522 beneficiaries who participated in seven courses, and vocational training beneficiaries of 327 beneficiaries who participated in 22 courses, the religious programs department of 539 beneficiaries, and educational programs 275 beneficiaries of 16 courses Training, in addition to organizing 19 religious competitions.

During the tour, Al-Marri was briefed on the program for the care of the children of female inmates, the health care service, in addition to the statistics of the Prison Guard Department, the Department of Supply and Equipment, the Security Systems Development Project, the Juvenile Depository Center project, and the timetable for the completion of various projects.



