The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, was briefed on the Holy Qur’an memorization program for the inmates of the Punitive and Correctional Institutions in the Dubai Police, which is implemented by the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, in cooperation with the Dubai Holy Quran Award, which contributed to the release of 278 inmates, men and women, during Last year, after they benefited from the pardon of the Noble Qur’an, and according to the system followed in this regard.

During his visit to the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions within the annual inspection program for public administrations and police stations, Al-Marri stated that the administration has completed 40% of the project to develop security systems in the prison complex and to enhance and strengthen the performance of its administrative operations and security control.

He explained that the responsibility of the Dubai Police General Command is great in the field of human rights care, and what it offers to the inmates of penal and correctional institutions is a great opportunity to reflect the bright image of the state in this field, stressing the interest in providing all services to inmates and preserving their educational, health, training and other rights, at the same time directed to The necessity of paying attention to the internal work environment of employees by reviewing their basic needs and requirements.

Al-Marri listened to an explanation about the strategic indicators and the main objectives of the administration, the most prominent statistics and achievements made in the past year, and the preventive measures to address the “Covid-19” pandemic in the administration, through the management of inmates’ affairs, the creation of a building for health isolation, and the allocation of the juvenile building to the inmates in contact, if it was not The department records any deaths among inmates due to the “Covid-19” virus.

Al-Marri was also briefed on the continuity of business during the “Corona” pandemic, through the various services that have been developed, including the litigation service for inmates through the video calling system, the virtual clinic for guests, the remote visit service, the remote investigation service, the remote notary service, and the service of the notary public. Issuing a certificate via the website instead of presenting it in person, in addition to the service of handicraft products that have been transformed into online marketing, and finally the smart training service.

He listened to an explanation about the beneficiaries of the training courses in the management of education and training of inmates, as the number of beneficiaries of sports programs reached 522 beneficiaries who participated in seven courses, and vocational training beneficiaries of 327 beneficiaries who participated in 22 courses, and of the religious programs department of 539 beneficiaries, and educational programs of 275 beneficiaries of 16 courses training, in addition to organizing 19 religious competitions.

During the tour, Al-Marri was briefed on the program for the care of the children of female inmates, the health care service, in addition to the statistics of the Prison Guard Department, the Supply and Equipment Department, the Security Systems Development Project, the Juvenile Depository Center project, and the timetable for completing various projects.

• Zero deaths due to “Corona” inside the penal institutions in Dubai.



