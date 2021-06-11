Dubai has scored a goal by opening the first ever Holocaust exhibition in the Arab world. We remember it is a modest exhibition. Just a gallery with photos and reproductions in the Museum of the Crossing of Civilizations. But even in a city accustomed to firstfruits and records, it has a special meaning, as it breaks a taboo and reinforces the official message that coexistence with Israel is possible.

The Arab view of the Holocaust has always been highly politicized and infused with hostility toward Israel (and by extension toward Jews), largely due to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In contrast, the exhibition seeks to make local public opinion and foreign visitors aware of the extermination of six million Jews during the Nazi regime.

The project is the result of the personal commitment of Ahmed Obaid al Mansoori, an Emirati with a passion for history. “The idea has always been there: to promote our values ​​of tolerance and multiculturalism. There has not been a tragedy similar to the Holocaust in history. It was not an aggression against a race or a religion, but against humanity. We cannot live denying it. We must learn from history so that it does not repeat itself, ”he told EL PAÍS.

The iconic image of a boy surrendering during the Warsaw Ghetto uprising in 1943, pointed by several rifles, at the exhibition in Dubai. José Manuel Seage.

In the center of the room, the iconic image of a boy surrendering during the Warsaw Ghetto uprising (Poland) in 1943, at which several rifles are pointed, sums up the horror. Around it, a chronology explains the events that led to that spot in the history of Europe. But We remember It not only pays tribute to the victims and survivors, but also seeks links to the region through the stories of Muslims who saved Jewish lives. Israeli Yael Grafy, who together with Ben Sailes has mounted the exhibition, highlights the case of the Egyptian doctor Mohamed Helmy, recognized as Righteous Among the Nations by the Yas Vashem Museum in Jerusalem.

Would this display have been possible before the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recognized Israel in the Abraham Accords last year? Al Mansoori avoids a direct answer. “This is not a political project, but a historical one that we started years ago,” he says.

At the beginning of the last decade, he made his personal collection of objects and documents available to the public in one of the restored old houses in the historic Shindagha neighborhood that the municipality offered him. It was the origin of the Museum of the Crossing of Civilizations. The repertoire has not stopped growing since then. Today it spans three buildings and includes a documentation center. In one of its rooms, the one dedicated to the different creeds of the region, there is already the seed of that spirit of tolerance that Al Mansoori attributes to his country.

Among its jewels, in addition to a copy of the first Koran in Arabic published in Europe – the so-called Hamburg Koran (1694) -, a facsimile of the Gutenberg Bible (1454) or manuscripts of Christian prayers in Amharic from 500 or 600 years ago , there is also a rare copper Jewish prayer cup. In the previous room, on Palestine and the Holy Land, photographs of synagogues in different Arab countries, including the ruins of Khaybar, the ancient center of Jewish life in Saudi Arabia.

Mendy Chitrik, president of the alliance of rabbis of Islamic countries, abounds in the common past. “The history of Jews in Islamic societies goes back hundreds of years. It is important to teach both Jews and Muslims that it is possible to live together. This museum, and the UAE, are an example of tolerance and coexistence ”, says Chitrik, who along with other members of the group he chairs has come to the museum to see his friend Al Mansoori.

In the signature book, comments in Hebrew and English predominate. There is hardly any trace of Arab visitors. “The exhibition is something new and there have not been many visits yet, but our target is not the Israelis or the Jews, but the Arabs and the general population,” says Grafy.