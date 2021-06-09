President of the Russian Football Union Alexander Dyukov spoke about a possible boycott of the European Championship by the Russian national team due to the situation with the uniform of the Ukrainian team. His words lead RIA News…

The head of the RFU said that the question of removing the team from the tournament was not even discussed.

The uniform of the Ukrainian national team with the image of the map of the country, which includes the Crimean peninsula, was presented on June 6. After that, information appeared in the Ukrainian media about a possible boycott of the Russian national team of the European Championship. It was argued that this is due to the decision of the Union of European Football Associations to allow the team to play at the tournament in the declared form.

After that, the Russian Football Union (RFU) turned to UEFA, believing that other countries may also try to use their equipment for political statements.