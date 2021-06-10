The prosecutor’s office of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky sent a criminal case against the 46-year-old suspect, who previously headed the post office in the regional center, to the court.

They noted that the ex-leader was accused of committing seven crimes at once, provided for by two articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, including 160 (misappropriation, embezzlement of someone else’s property entrusted to the perpetrator, committed using his official position) and 292 (official forgery), reports IA KamchatkaMedia with reference to the press service of the department.

“According to the investigation, the accused, being the head of one of the city’s post offices, in the period from February to October last year, embezzled money received from citizens to pay for the cost of parcels, as well as intended for payments to persons who buried their relatives. The total amount of stolen funds amounted to almost 250 thousand rubles, ”the prosecutor’s office said.