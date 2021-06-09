The chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, put under control in the central office of the department the course of the investigation of the cases of the man who shot the bailiffs in Sochi, reported on Wednesday, June 9, on website departments.

“Alexander Bastrykin instructed, within the framework of the investigation, to carefully establish all the circumstances of the attack on persons administering justice, and to study the reasons and conditions that contributed to the commission of crimes,” the message says.

It is noted that the results of the investigation are put under control in the central office of the department.

On Wednesday morning, two bailiffs were killed in Adler. They arrived on the street of Enlightenment to demolish the buildings, which were found illegally erected by the court. The owner of the buildings, 61-year-old Vartan Kochiyan, refused to communicate with the employees of the Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP) and opened fire on them. As a result, 31-year-old Albert Agozyan and 30-year-old Andranik Matevosyan died.

The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against the shooter under Art. 295 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Encroachment on the life of a person administering justice”), according to Part 3 of Art. 30 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Preparation for a crime and attempted crime”) and under Part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder of two or more persons”).

The suspect admits his guilt. At the same time, he notes that he does not repent of his deed, since by his actions he tried to protect the land inherited from his parents.

After the incident in the FSSP in the Krasnodar Territory, they intend to work out the issue of strengthening the physical protection of employees. The issue of the safety of FSSP employees was considered at an interdepartmental meeting. The regional prosecutor Sergei Tabelsky took the situation under his personal control.

On June 9, the Sochi authorities announced that they were providing assistance to the families of the deceased bailiffs. According to the mayor of Sochi, the shooter used one of the illegally erected barracks as a warehouse, and lived in the second.