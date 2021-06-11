NASA Director Bill Nelson called the cooperation between the United States and Russia in space unique and exclusive, it should not stop. He made the corresponding statement in an interview with the newspaper. Politicopublished on June 10th.

Nelson noted that despite the politicized harsh statements from Russia, during a conversation with Russian cosmonauts, their desire to continue cooperation with the Americans is revealed.

“This is a unique relationship in which we can peacefully cooperate with each other, no matter what kind of rivalry we have on Earth. We are partners in space, and I don’t want this to stop, ”Nelson told Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin.

On June 11, it was reported that the Progress MS-17 cargo spacecraft would deliver Russian food for NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hai and JAXA spokesman Akihiko Hoshide.

On April 18, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin announced that Russia would continue to participate in the ISS project after 2025 only if US sanctions were lifted. He noted that the sanctions must be lifted immediately, otherwise the Russian Federation refuses to work with the United States and will deploy its own station in space.

On April 18, Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov spoke about Moscow’s plans to withdraw from the ISS project from 2025 and start creating its own orbital station.