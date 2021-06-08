The Main Directorate of the EMERCOM of Russia in Buryatia fined the head of the republic, Alexei Tsydenov, for making a fire on the river bank. This was announced by the politician himself on his page in Instagram…

“Let me remind you about my three days of vacation in May. Ministry of Emergency Situations fined for making a fire. And you can’t say anything. Everything is correct! ” – he wrote, reminding subscribers that with warming, the fire hazard increases.

Tsydenov accompanied his post with photographs of a fire and a decree on the appointment of an administrative penalty. The document notes that the politician “made a fire and used open fire for cooking outside a specially designated and equipped place during the period of the special fire-prevention regime.” Judging by the receipt, the head of the republic has already paid a fine of three thousand rubles.

Earlier it was reported that last year the area of ​​forest fires in Buryatia decreased by more than two times compared to 2019. In 2020, 526 fires were registered in the republic on a total area of ​​about 90 thousand hectares.