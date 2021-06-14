A few days before the provincial legislative elections in Jujuy, which will be held on Sunday June 27, Milagro Sala made a strong claim to President Alberto Fernández: “Gerardo Morales He does what he wants and the Government is the one that has to stop his hand“he claimed.

“There is no one who stops Governor Morales from being crazy, who also uses me as a puppet for his electoral campaign. It seems that Jujuy is not Argentine territory“, questioned the leader of the Tupac Amaru movement, in statements to FM La Patriada.

And he added: “Morales is not only going against me. He grabs with everyone who denounces that there is strong corruption in the province. Buenos Aires continues to send him money and no one asks him to be held accountable“, he questioned, in a strong message to the President of the Nation.

Governor Gerardo Morales, at the center of Milagro Sala’s criticism. Photo: Federico Lopez Claro

The Jujuy government joined the decision made by Misiones and Salta de advance the provincial elections in which half of the seats of deputies in the local Legislature and partially the Deliberative Councils and Municipal Commissions will be renewed.

“Jujeños are crying out for them to come to the province and see what is happening – Sala continued -. And not that they come to the places that Morales wants to show them. Come see what is happening in the interior of the province, which is very serious. “

The leader denounced that in the interior of the province “there are no medicines, there are no supplies and there is no work.” And he also pointed out that most municipalities pay employees “with state plans.”

Sala’s appearance also occurs in the context in which the organization he leads plans to install 2,000 tents in Plaza de Mayo on July 6.



The Tupac Amaru movement promised to set up 2,000 tents in Plaza de Mayo. Photo: Martín Bonetto.

They seek to make visible that 2,000 days have passed since the detention of Sala, and each tent will represent one day of detention of the social leader.

Sala had to appear in court last Friday to be notified of an accusation in a new case against him: that of “Campo Verde.” A cause for which he could testify next week.

The fact in which it is associated corresponds to March of this year when residents of a neighborhood of San Salvador de Jujuy resisted with an alleged populace the intention of the governor to build a school on a property where there is a public space.

AFG