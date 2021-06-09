The starting goalkeeper of the Argentine National Team for the coach, Lionel Scaloni, at this moment is Franco Armani. But since River’s goalkeeper continues to test positive for coronavirus in PCR tests, the Argentine technician leaned towards him Draw Emiliano Martínez for the double knockout date. The Aston Villa goalkeeper had an acceptable performance against Chile and against Colombia he was fulfilling a great role, until he had to leave the field of play.

Draw was solid in the first half against Colombia. Argentina got fast 2-0 in Barranquilla and the local hardly generated danger, but when the game got hot and those led by Reinaldo Rueda more pressed for the discount Martinez appeared to pick up a couple of centers safely and transmit security to your colleagues.

However, about half an hour into the game, a last center that Duvan Zapata connected again demanded Draw Martínez. The Argentine goalkeeper stretched out and caught the ball in the small area, but he received a hard blow from the Colombian defender Yerry Mina, which received the yellow one.

Martinez fell ugly on the grass of the Metropolitan of Barranquilla. He hit his right shoulder and head hard. Immediately the doctors of the National Team entered and checked the goalkeeper. The minutes passed, the goalkeeper was lucid and conscious, but for the doctors it was best to leave the field of play as a precaution. Draw did not want to leave, but the decision no longer passed through him.

Then Scaloni looked to the bench and chose: he had Agustín Marchesín and Juan Musso, and the DT born in Pujato leaned towards the former Lanús who currently defends the Porto de Portugal shirt. That in his first intervention he also showed security.