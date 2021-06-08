The Region of Murcia today has one of its most special appointments of each year in the world of cycling with the dispute of the XXX edition of the Juan Romero and Diego Sánchez Guerrita-Memorial Trophy through the streets of Alcantarilla and other municipalities in the Region. 175 cyclists from 25 teams of the elite and sub-23 categories will participate in the test, so the great talents at the national level will meet in this race that is already a classic on the calendar.

The race will begin at 9.15 am, with the presence of the mayor of Alcantarilla, Joaquín Buendía, and the president of the Region’s Cycling Federation, Miguel Fernández. At that time the cyclists will leave with the traditional ribbon cutting on Avenida Príncipe and the arrival is scheduled, in the best of the average speed forecasts for cyclists, for 1:15 pm at the local Huerta Museum. The test can be followed live from 1:00 p.m. through the Youtube channel of the Alcantarilla City Council, on the organization’s social networks and on Radio Vuelta.

Route and schedule Departure at 9.15 am on Avenida Príncipe de Alcantarilla and finish at the Museo de la Huerta, starting at 1.15 pm. Regional Teams The Valverde Team, the Pemoy-Plaza 3, the Cartagena-Esetec and the Sakata Mechanical Broccoli participate. Last champion The Colombian Víctor Ocampo took the victory in the 2020 edition.

160 kilometers



The route is 160 kilometers long and consists of two laps of the urban circuit with two flying goals, after which it heads to Sangonera la Seca, Sangonera la Verde, Casas Nuevas, Alhama, Pliego, Fuente Librilla, Librilla and back to Alcantarilla. The test will go through Sierra Espuña, along the Cuestas del Marqués, up to Alto de la Perdiz, first class. After descending from this pass and ascending in Gebas the last, they will return to Alcantarilla looking for the goal.

The newspaper LA VERDAD collaborates one more year with the test, sponsoring the yellow jersey. Thus, the Guerrita Trophy-LA VERDAD Grand Prize is one of the eleven races that make up the Copa de España in the Elite and Under-23 categories and brings together the best teams and riders every year, who in the future will have the opportunity to reach professionals. The test, which was to be held in principle on March 7, was postponed to June 9 due to the health situation.

As for the participants, the great favorites to triumph at the Alcantarilla goal are Pau Miquel and Igor Arrieta (Lizarte), Alberto Serrano and Marc Brusnemos (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), David Martín (Eolo Kometa) and Sergio Trueba (Gomur ). The Valverde Team, the Pemoy-Plaza 3, the Cartagena-Esetec and the Broccoli Mecánico Sakata participate as teams from the Region of Murcia.

Colombian Víctor Ocampo, sub 23 cyclist of the Colnago CM team, was the winner of last year’s edition with his teammate Óscar Téllez in second position and the third box of the podium went to Pablo Alfonso.