Leaders of the Group of Seven major economies plan to provide at least one billion additional doses of coronavirus vaccines over the next year in order to help cover the needs of 80% of adults around the world.

And according to a draft statement seen by Bloomberg News, before the G7 summit is held in the United Kingdom, officials are developing a document outlining a plan to eliminate the pandemic by December 2022.

Bloomberg indicated that the document has not been finalized yet, but it will form the basis for final-stage talks at the Leaders Summit in Cornwall, southwest England, which begins on Friday.