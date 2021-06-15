The continental competition continues its course and, throughout today, the first day of the three that will take place in the group stage will close. He will do it with the most interesting group of the tournament, since it brings together the current champion of the same, the last World Cup and the always aspiring Germany.
The Magyar team is the one that has the most difficult passage to the next round by sharing a group with three of the favorites to win the title. With the goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi and the defender Willi Orban, both from RB Leipzig, or the attackers Roland Sallai (SC Freiburg) and Ádám Szalai (1.FSV Mainz 05) as the most outstanding players, he will try to give the bell.
For their part, the Portuguese will start their way to seek the revalidation of the championship with prominent names such as Rúben Dias in the rear, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Diogo Jota, Joao Félix, André Silva or Cristiano Ronaldo in the offensive field.
The clash will take place at 6:00 p.m. (Spain), 11: 00h (Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru), 12: 00h (Chile and Venezuela), 13: 00h (Argentina), 09: 00h (The Angels) and 12: 00h (New York).
The top candidate to win the title, as well as the current runner-up and champion of the last World Cup, faces the always aspiring German team. It is really difficult to highlight footballers, since being two enormous powers worldwide they have important troops in all their demarcations.
We will be able to see great duels with N’Golo Kanté, Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema and even players of the stature of Kingsley Coman or Ousmane Dembélé on the bench by Les Bleus. For its part, in the Mannschaft There will be them of the caliber of Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gündogan, Toni Kroos, Kai Havertz, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané, Thomas Müller or TImo Werner, among others.
The clash will take place at 9:00 p.m. (Spain), 14: 00h (Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Peru), 15: 00h (Chile and Venezuela), 16: 00h (Argentina), 12: 00h (The Angels) and 3:00 p.m. (New York).
Leave a Reply