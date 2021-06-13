With the approval of an electoral program focused on the protection of the environment and social balance and the confirmation of Annalena Baerbock as a candidate for the Federal Chancellery With the support of 98.5% of the nearly 800 delegates, the German Greens closed their virtual congress this Sunday, determined to assume power in Berlin. Under the motto “Germany – Everything fits”, the formation with the most possibilities of competing with the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Bavarian Social Christians (CSU) for the victory in the general elections of next September defends, as expected, more ambitious goals than the rest of the Germanic parties to curb climate change. From increasing the levels of reduction of CO2 emissions to 70% until 2030 and raising the price of these to 60 euros per ton, to, among other objectives, burying the combustion engine at the end of this decade, ending commercial flights short-haul or promote the development of railway infrastructures.

The Greens they want to raise the minimum wage to 12 euros an hour, raise personal income tax to almost 50% for the highest wages, introduce a wealth tax to tax the wealthiest, increase social benefits, improve pensions, create a fixed income for children, stop the escalation of rental prices and develop a new migration ministry to regulate the necessary entry of skilled labor into Germany. Maximum demands in some cases, although there were also concessions such as support for the purchase of armed combat drones to protect German soldiers in combat. Speaking to the delegates, Annalena Baerbock spoke of “Reconciling economics and ecology,” and his rejection of a “politics of status quo”, while in foreign policy he defended a mixture of “dialogue and firmness” especially before authoritarian states such as China and Russia.

His leadership partner and party co-chairman, Robert Habeck, warned his co-religionists at the beginning of the three days of debates that “it is not us, the Greens, who are making the changes. These are only possible if they are supported by the majority of the people in Germany. ‘ Habeck thus led the delegates to the path of moderation, prevented radical proposals from being imposed and had the more than 3,200 amendments to the electoral program processed smoothly. Encouraging was also the intervention of the charismatic head of government of the federal state of Baden-Württemberg for more than ten years, the environmentalist Winfried Kretschmann, who blamed his political rivals for the stumbling blocks of the Greens at the beginning of the electoral campaign and assured that the fact that progressive training seriously aspire for the first time in the history of the country to assume a leading role at the national level it has made the Union and the Social Democrats declare them the main enemy to beat.

“That is why they use all means, honest or not, to attack us”said the prime minister of Germany’s richest state. That is why “they inflate the inaccuracies in Annalena’s curriculum, make delays in her declaration of income as party president a matter of state, and ensure that the large number of amendments to the electoral program are little less than a vote of no-confidence from the rank and file.” , said Kretschmann when detailing the origin of the criticism against his president and candidate for the succession of Angela Merkel and the cause of the popularity slump of the Greens in the latest polls. The veteran regional leader attributed that campaign on social media, “with a dangerous mix of facts and lies to poison the environment,” to the “great fear that some have that the Greens will reorganize and succeed” at the polls.

The truth is that after the nomination a weeks ago of Annalena Baerbock as a candidate for the head of the German government, Los Verdes took off in the polls and reached 24% of potential votes just two points behind CDU / CSU at 26%. After the mistakes of the start of the campaign by its president and unpopular proposals by the party such as a drastic increase in gasoline to curb its consumption and with it climate change, the environmentalist group has lost popularity and is in the last polls between 20% and 22%, while the conservatives would rise to 28%. In any case, the Greens are currently the second national force, more than 5 points behind the Social Democrats, 8 from the Liberals and 10 from the populists of Alternative for Germany.