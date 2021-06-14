During E3 2021, CAPCOM has released two new trailers dedicated to the story and features of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.

In addition to a new insight into the main plot, which will lead us to solve ten different cases in Victorian England, we will be able to find out more information on two new mechanics introduced within these chapters of the saga: Dance of Deduction, thanks to which we will be able to improve our investigative skills, e Summation Examination, with which we will be able to convince the jury of the innocence of our customers.

Before leaving you to the trailers I remind you that The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will be available in Europe starting from 27 July on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more information on the title in our previous article. Have a good vision.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – E3 Trailer

New Features Trailer

This double collection of the adventures of young lawyer Ryunosuke takes you into a world of puzzles and passions punctuated by investigations, collections of evidence and heated court battles. Set in late 19th-century London and Japan, both titles revolve around five mysterious murder cases narrated with the unmistakable mix of drama, humor and twists that characterize Ace Attorney’s legal epic. Alongside Ryunosuke Naruhodo, ancestor of the Phoenix Wright series protagonist, you must unravel the secrets of an international conspiracy and investigate a disturbing unsolved case, overcoming the insidious processes that separate you from the truth. Get ready for dozens of hours of fun! Before debating a case, you will need to speak to witnesses, examine the clues and attempt to deduce the murky motives of the crime. Once in the classroom, you will be able to listen to the testimonies, cross facts and present feedback. Of course, it wouldn’t be an Ace Attorney game if it wasn’t possible to shout “OBJECTION!” to dismantle the accusations and prove the innocence of his client with overwhelming evidence. The game includes a help function that can be activated when the investigation comes to a standstill, designed to guarantee a satisfying experience even for newcomers to Ace Attorney. Will you be able to solve these inextricable cases? The hearing is open!

Source: CAPCOM