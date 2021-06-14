During the event of the‘E3 2021 by Capcom we could finally admire The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, of which we now know the release date, as the game will arrive on July 27, 2021 up Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 is PC (Steam).

The video of the Capcom investigative game (you can find it as always at the bottom of the article) shows lots of gameplay clips and multiple dialogues, anticipating what we can finally get our hands on, in just over a month.

