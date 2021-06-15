The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles returned to show itself on the occasion of the Capcom conference at E3 2021 with a couple of new videos, an official presentation trailer and a long gameplay that explains different aspects of the game itself, showing something of the story but above all of the game mechanics.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, as announced last April, is arriving for the first time in North America and Europe, with a release date set for July 27, 2021 on PC (Steam), PS4 and Nintendo Switch and is a collection of titles that tells the story of an ancestor of Phoenix Wright, the historical protagonist of the legal adventure series Ace Attorney.

Also in this case, as per tradition for the series, it is investigative graphic adventures in which we find ourselves taking on the role of a defense attorney, with the gameplay requiring us to look for evidence by examining scenarios, questioning witnesses, suspects and accusers, and finally discussing and bringing evidence and information to court to thus ensure a just judgment.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles arrives in the west with a new English dub and contains the chapters The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve, both previously available only in Japan. It should be noted, however, how curiously in the West Sherlock Holmes becomes Herlock Sholmes, due to problems with the copyright of the original work of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.



Set in the late 19th century during the Meiji period in Japan and the Victorian era in England, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles follows the adventures of Ryunosuke Naruhodo as he works to uncover the truth behind witness testimony and to redeem the people. names of his clients in court. Players will unravel the mysteries hidden behind 10 thrilling cases alongside a bizarre cast of over the top characters, including local detective ace Herlock Sholmes.

In true Ace Attorney style, players will test their attorney skills to gather evidence, interrogate key witnesses and defend their clients in court. For the first time in the series, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles sees the debut of two new gameplay experiences that are sure to raise the stakes, both in and out of the courtroom. During the investigation, players will team up with Sholmes to engage in a “Dance of Deduction” to identify errors in the detective’s off-board logic and uncover new facts. In court, players will take part in “Summation Examinations” where they must highlight jury discrepancies in hopes of obtaining a coveted “not guilty” verdict. With these additional game features, prospective lawyers will be able to prepare for investigations and court battles like never before.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles also features some bonus content including eight additional mini-episodes and three alternate costumes that were previously released as DLC content in Japan. The collection also contains artwork, music and voice recordings of the game through the Art Gallery and Auditorium.