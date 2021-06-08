3,508 million to digitize one million small and medium-sized companies. It is the Government’s commitment to Brussels and that it has to get to the sector in Spain. And it is that the Government has committed itself to European Comission to meet 390 milestones and objectives to ensure receive 700 million euros that Spain will have in three years for business digitization.

To do this, they have to give features, And it is that at least one million SMEs digitize their businesses through different packages of IT solutions that companies will acquire to have a greater presence on the internet, electronic commerce, have an office in the cloud, deal with cybersecurity issues or carry out digital marketing.

Before receiving, you have to give

Dirty work is for him Treasury. In the first quarter of 2023, the tax increases recommended by the committee of experts to analyze taxation in Spain and bring the tax burden closer to European levels will come into effect.

According to the plan, the taxes will go in lenvironmental taxation, corporate taxation, digital economy taxation, new activities and the harmonization of taxes on wealth.

The labor reform: before the end of the year

The labor reform will have to be approved in the Official State Gazette in the fourth quarter of 2021, where there will already be a simplification to three of the contracts, limitation of temporary work, regulation of subcontracting, modernization of collective bargaining, and structural ERTEs.

Raising pensions endangers the system

Europe says so. And it has been warning him for a while. For the Commission raising pensions again according to inflation put the sustainability of the system at risk unless ambitious measures were taken to compensate it.

The Aulas Mentor project

This program, of territorial implantation, will be extended to 3,000 municipalities in four years to guarantee digital skills in rural and urban environments through a non-regulated online training program that guarantees educational possibilities in any territory.

Likewise, and in line with the promotion of entrepreneurship and the generation of opportunities, the Plan of Measures also encourages educational experiences on the territory through projects such as the training stays in rural settings, so that university students can develop their first practices in rural settings with the aim of reconnecting young people with the territory and promote economic and social growth in rural areas.

In addition, the Plan created by the Vice President and Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, has reaffirmed a few days ago the Government’s commitment to entrepreneurship and the training of young people in rural areas as key elements for the revitalization and reactivation of the territory, fixing the full digitization of the territory as a priority action objective through actions such as the provision of portable devices to rural areas or the installation, updating and maintenance of interactive digital systems (SDI) in educational centers in rural areas.