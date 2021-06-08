The Government has revealed this Tuesday how it will pay the owners of rented homes the compensation for the prohibition of evictions without a housing alternative during the pandemic, which allowed tenants to stay in their homes without facing their payments.

As detailed by the Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, in the press conference after the council of ministers, that money will be borne by the 2018-2021 Housing Plan, and will be managed by each autonomy.

“These suspensions for social and health reasons entitle the owners or landlords of the dwellings to compensation for the suspension of the eviction and release procedures, if the social services have not been able to find an alternative for people in vulnerable situations and when there is a loss for the owner because the property was rented or put up for sale or rent “, details the ministry.

As detailed in the regulations, the compensation would consist of the average value that is assumed to be a rental based on the price reference indices and other “objective” market references. To that figure would be added the current expenses of the house that the owner accredits having assumed. In any case, the final figure could not exceed the income prior to the measure.

Defense against eviction figures



The minister has defended the measures carried out by the Government to protect vulnerable families during the pandemic, recalling that the number of evictions from both mortgages and rents have fallen in the last two years, according to data from the General Council of the Judiciary. . However, according to the same statistics and as it became known this Monday, in the first quarter of the year, evictions rose by 13.4% when compared to the same period of the previous year, to 10,961.

And although the rent continues to take over this type of process, families with home ownership also begin to notice problems in dealing with their debt. Evictions due to non-payment of mortgages rose 6.5% in the period, to 2,548 cases. It is still a figure much lower than the 7,862 rents represent (which already represent seven out of ten launches after increasing by 14% year-on-year). But the rise in the quarter on mortgages is the first in year-on-year terms since 2015.

The minister recalls, yes, that the figures on mortgages refer to inhabited dwellings, but also to farms or premises. In the same way, the comparison coincides with the stoppage in the courts with the beginning of the state of alarm.