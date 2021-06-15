The debate that the Organization of American States will begin this Tuesday on Nicaragua is highly sensitive for the Government.

He knew Clarion that there is a predisposition to condemn the onslaught of the Daniel Ortega regime, who in recent weeks has already imprisoned some 13 opposition leaders. Several of them are candidates for this year’s elections in which he is seeking another reelection. But the Chancellery keeps the decision under hermetic silence.

Antony Blinken, Joe Biden’s chancellor, was explicit in a call to his colleague Felipe Solá last Friday. He asked Argentina to accompany the resolution.

By then there was confusion because it emerged from the Government that Alberto Fernández wanted to mediate so that Ortega freed the political prisoners, in a context where Argentina does not really have a game due to the lack of closeness with the actors in conflict. Solá is friends with one of the detainees, the opposition presidential candidate Arturo Cruz.

This Monday the government had a predisposition to accompany the pressure of the US administration on Nicaragua, which does not have the same cost within the Frente de Todo as if the violations of human rights in Venezuela are condemned. For the case, Cristina Kirchner never had empathy with Ortega and his controversial wife and vice president Rosario Murillo, to whom he sent Daniel Capitanich, brother of the governor of Chaco as ambassador.

The Foreign Ministry did not want to give details of its vote before the resolution condemning Ortega’s recent institutional moves, which presented before the Permanent Council of the OAS Canada on behalf of Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Paraguay, and Peru, plus the United States on their own behalf.

The representative of Argentina in the OAS is Daniel Raimundi, a leader of Máximo Kirchner’s circle that defends the Maduro regime, and has abstained in sentencing Nicaragua.

Clarion obtained part of the text of the resolution entitled “The situation in Nicaragua.” This expresses concern about the electoral reform of the regime that it considers not compatible with international standards for the presidential elections of November 2021.

The same expressly condemns the arrests, harassment and arbitrary restrictions on potential candidates, political parties and independent media. He urges the government to take measures that guarantee fair elections and that allow observers from the OAS and other international organizations.

A clue that gave signs of what Argentina could vote was given by Mexico this Monday with its criticism of the Ortegas. The government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed its concern over the arrests perpetrated in Nicaragua against opposition leaders, among whom, since the weekend, the former Sandinista Vice Foreign Minister Víctor Hugo Tinoco, whom Managua accuses of inciting external “interference”.

“Mexico has followed with concern the recent actions carried out by the Nicaraguan government,” expressed the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Relations on Twitter.

“Mexico, with strict respect for its policy of non-intervention and self-determination of the peoples, has made known to the Government of Nicaragua its concern for the integrity and freedom of the detainees,” he concluded.

However, far from giving in to the requests, the Nicaraguan government defended the arrests and demanded what it called “non-interference by any foreign government” in its internal affairs. And he considered it a “frontal attack” on his sovereignty.

The Nicaraguan ambassador in Argentina himself, Orlando Gómez, sent by email the statement called “Nicaragua: In defense of national sovereignty and the rule of law”, in which it is stated that it is not “a threat to any country in the world”. and demands the cessation of international sanctions that in times of pandemic, he adds, “raises their illegality to the level of crime against humanity.”

For the Ortega government, a “relentless and unprecedented attack against the people and government of Nicaragua is unfolding, driven by false narratives advocated by right-wing media and” opposition figures “financed by the United States.”

