The Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, clarified this Thursday the words of the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, who had defended hours before that it would be “an incongruity” to detain the former president of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont and those who were his advisers , Clara Ponsatí and Toni Comín, if they decided to return to Spain, a movement that he defined as “normal.”

Montero reminded Belarra that the judicial situation of the Catalan independence leader – fled in Belgium since October 2017 – has not changed and the official position of the Government continues to be that he “must be judged for those unfortunate events that we lived a few years ago in the who never responded in court.

The candidate also for the Podemos Secretariat considers, on the other hand, that the return of Puigdemont is a requirement “to end this process” and “normalize” relations with Catalonia, as she pointed out this Thursday in an interview on Rac-1. In any case, it considers that the unilateral route “is exhausted” and therefore asks that the reform of the crime of sedition in the Penal Code, in which the Government is working, be processed “urgently so that it adapts to the situation XXI Century Legal ”.

Belarra also believes, like his PSOE partners, that the pardons to the prisoners for organizing the 1-O referendum are a “good average” because their freedom is a “necessary condition for the dialogue to bear fruit” and he opted to put an end to the path of judicialization to solve the conflict.

However, contrary to what was defended this Thursday by the leader of the PSC, Salvador Illa, he was in favor of the independence movement being able to defend self-government and an agreed referendum at the dialogue table. A solution that Belarar considers “enormously legitimate.”

Belarra has also confirmed that the former second vice president of the Government Pablo Iglesias, already retired from politics, will not attend Vistalegre IV, the Citizen Assembly of Podemos that is held this weekend, and in which the militants must ratify their new leader .