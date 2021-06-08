The Ministry of Agriculture created the Impulso al Desarrollo de las Economías Regionales (IDER) program, through Resolution 91/2021 published today in the Official Gazette.

The regulation specifies that the IDER’s main objective is to promote actions aimed at improving the socioeconomic, productive, commercial and financial conditions of the regional economies, within a framework of sustainable development with criteria of social and territorial equity.

The program will be developed within the scope of the Food Secretariat, which may be delegated to the Sub-Secretariat for Development of Regional Economies by the Enforcement Authority, with powers to dictate the complementary, interpretative and clarifying standards that it deems necessary.

The funds available to IDER will be used to implement specific policies related to eligible regional value chains, especially aimed at financing, co-financing and making direct non-refundable contributions (ANR).

These resources will serve the development, promotion and financing of infrastructure and logistics projects aimed at the development of production, industrialization and commercialization of regional products, emphasizing those that promote the addition of value at origin and the development of local clusters.

They will also assist in the development of mechanisms that allow agricultural and agroindustrial producers, especially nucleated in associative forms, access to financial tools to safeguard against sudden price fluctuations, which threaten the profitability of their farms and the sustainability of the activity.

In the same way it will be boost to the increase in the productivity of value chainsr destined for export markets, prioritizing those projects that involve the development of productive conglomerates, clusters, and other forms of horizontal and vertical associativism.

Likewise, IDER will grant support and promotion to increase the value added in the territory through access to oriented and supervised agricultural credits that allow the improvement of productive capacities through the incorporation of innovations, technologies and improvements in commercial systems, in coordination with areas of concern.