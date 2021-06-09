The head of Buryatia, Alexei Tsydenov, was fined for his forgetfulness, as well as the vigilance of residents who reported about his picnic in the forest. press service head of the republic on Tuesday, June 8.

According to the press service, the head of the republic was vacationing in the Tunkinsky region, where he was met by friends. On the occasion of the May holidays, barbecues were organized, for which a fire was kindled.

“The mood was good, and the ban on making a fire due to ordinary human forgetfulness was not taken into account. In this connection, with peace of mind, I posted the process itself on Instagram. I shared my joy with fellow countrymen. The statement to the Ministry of Emergency Situations from “vigilant citizens” regarding the illegal making of a fire came with reference to the publication of the head of Buryatia on Instagram, ”it was reported.

It is emphasized that Tsydenov did not abandon photography and think that the shot was taken in a different place, and was held responsible for his act. He paid the fine, and posted a copy of the receipt along with the protocol on Instagram to avoid double interpretation.

“This is not a PR campaign, but it once again reminded of the need to comply with fire safety legislation. Everyone is equal before the law! “

Earlier on Tuesday, Tsydenov said that he received a fine of 3 thousand rubles from the Ministry of Emergency Situations for making a fire during his vacation in May. At the same time, he noted that this decision was correct.