In the Government they took note a while ago. Israel vaccinated its entire population and Benjamin Netanyahu he had to leave power after fifteen years. Chile, with its ups and downs, is the country that obtained and applied the most vaccines in the region, but Sebastian Piñera it was shipwrecked in the Constituent Assembly. The American Donald Trump collided with those killed by Covid-19. Isabel Díaz Ayuso retired the founder of Podemos from Spanish politics Pablo Iglesias. The party of the Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador it harvested governorships, but lost the legislative majority.

The pandemic claims lives and so does the political capital of the officialisms. It occurs in the region and almost everywhere in the world, beyond the particularities of each case. “The officialisms always came out, until now, losing”Summarizes an official with an office in the Casa Rosada. The Front of All seeks to be the exception to the rule.

This panorama and diagnosis was discussed in the communication and policy tables that already work within the government coalition. “A good vaccination does not add up to the number of voters who are lost with a bad vaccination,” they point out at one of the vertices of the ruling power triangle. The reason is simple. Some of the analysts who advise the national ruling party argue that the electorate perceives that the Provision of vaccines is the responsibility of the Government, in charge of the State administration.

In the same vein, they regret that the Government had, until a few days ago, concentrated almost the entirety of its agenda on vaccination and, furthermore, had celebrated with euphoria some of the numbers reached. “I know they fattened too much; in part it is understandable, because they ate the bullying of the opposition. But we are already starting to get out of there ”, described a leader who participates in the electoral tables of the ruling party.

Indeed, the president Alberto Fernandez last week inaugurated part of the new repertoire of official discourse, which will also focus on the delayed economic recovery. “If you look at it, since last week the official national agenda has an increasingly large load of acts, events, economic announcements. We already know what vaccines we are going to have. Luckily the acceleration of the largest vaccination plan in history is working. That is, the third axis of the triad to win the election (unit, vaccines and economic recovery) is taking pace ”, they are excited in La Rosada, where the diagnosis is not necessarily shared with their allies.

The President multiplies announcements on public works and habitat, expands social benefits and employment plans and gives the green light to raise the floor of joint negotiations, which Hugo Moyano has already brought to 45 percent for his affiliates. “The salary recovery strategy is fundamental. It is what will allow us to grow. In no way do we assess that wage increases are inflationary, “replied the Minister of Productive Development. Matias Kulfas to Clarion.

Other officials with offices in Casa Rosada defend the impact of vaccination in the face of the elections. “They will be surprised: in WhatsApp groups and in real life, everyone is getting vaccinated and that is the only thing they are talking about. Then they are surprised when we win elections ”, they maintain. In this context, the President replicates visits to vaccinations.

Meanwhile, while the pace of the arrival of vaccines and applications accelerates, the ruling party seeks to come out “at the top” of the discussion due to the failed and lengthy negotiations with Pfizer that are stirring up the opposition. Paradoxically, the Executive detached themselves from the call for the laboratories that it pushed Sergio Massa, although they trusted the dialogue with the pharmaceutical companies would serve to disrupt the “operations of Patricia bullrich”. In the environment of the President of Deputies they prefer a less bellicose speech. “This is institutional quality, accountability, transparency, adds to democracy, shows consensus and less cracks: it is what we are looking for,” they explained.

Other legs of the official power table are more direct and confrontational with referents of the hard wing of the PRO. “The objective of Macri and Bullrich is to hinder the arrival of vaccines for Argentina (…) There is no vaccine that suits them, there is no contract that suits them, there is no laboratory that suits them. Their goal is to complicate and delay the arrival of vaccines to the country. Our priority is to take care of the health and life of Argentines. Vaccines, vaccines and more vaccines, “said Interior Minister Wado de Pedro.