“Without the vaccine it is not possible, with the vaccine it is not enough”, paraphrase the President in the Casa Rosada. This is how they explain the electoral chances of the Frente de Todos in the next legislative elections. The subject of Alberto Fernández’s maxim in 2019 was Cristina Kirchner. Now, to complete the electoral equation in the ruling party they bet on polarize with Mauricio Macri and the recovery of the pocket and consumption, for which, they insist, the vaccination plan is essential.

Peronism in power has not won an intermediate election in the Province since 2005, when the ballot of the current vice president retired Duhaldism. Then, there were only defeats: 2009 and 2013, added to 2017, when Macri ruled. This antecedent, together with the economic crisis aggravated by the pandemic, describes the challenge that the elections represent for the Government.

The former president and founder of the PRO will have a leading role in the official campaign, although his name does not appear on any ballot, an alternative that today seems impossible but that some leaders of the FdT do not rule out.

Since the beginning of June, Alberto Fernández, Santiago Cafiero and other leaders of the Executive have repeatedly mentioned the name of the former president in interviews and explicit or implicit public events.

For one of the leaders who actively participates in the political table on Mondays in the Buenos Aires governorate, the former president represents “A terrible roof for the opposition”. “To the fear of the pandemic is added economic fear and with Macri people suffered a lot and hope to recover,” he says.

For the ruling party, the name of Macri today is associated with the past. It is practically the same argument (and the metaphors) that Cambiemos raised the elections of 2017 and 2019. “It is not going to polarize in ideological terms. It will be a crossroads between hope, those who work to protect Argentines, and those who represent the failed formulas of the past, of macrism, “says one of the referents of the Front of All communication.

Officials with an office in Balcarce 50 acknowledge that they don’t want Macri to get out of the ring. “We have to dedicate ourselves to management and throw all the bluffs at Mauricio,” they explain. The discomfort that the former president and his management represent for many of his allies in Together for Change justify part of the strategy.

In the ruling party they swear that there are still no names in the folder to head the ballot. However, the names of the president of the National Council for the Coordination of Social Policies, Victoria Tolosa Paz, of the holder of ANSES Fernanda Raverta; the director of Aysa, Malena galmarini; and even the Minister of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis. The last three hardly want to resign positions of high visibility and cash that allow them to do politics in the territory with resources. Some of the allies add to the batch of possible candidates for the Minister of Social Development Daniel Arroyo placeholder image and Cafiero. Suggestions rarely come from apparent stakeholders.

The bet goes through a profile of candidates “Little spent” and the value of unity under the seal of the Frente de Todos, which in the pro-government polls measures more than Together for Change, a brand that the opposition is analyzing to modify. For this reason, some want to prevent Ambassador Daniel Scioli from being recycled as a candidate. Some Peronist leaders believe that if Macri were on a ballot, he would force the ruling party to look for a candidate with another specific weight of their own.

The ruling party is excited about retaining the 16 seats for the Province that Cristina Kirchner and Sergio Massa secured four years ago separately, when the now president was pushing the chances of Florencio Randazzo. The task sounds difficult if you look at the opinion polls that give the ruling party an intention to vote close to 35 percent. The 52% ceiling of 2019 also appears far off.

If that were the case, it will be necessary to see what alchemy the ruling party finds to contain all the allies who will seek to revalidate their seats. In addition to Kirchnerism and Massism, the quotas demanded by mayors, social organizations and those most loyal to the head of state are counted.

Massa, who is in the United States, trusts the chances of the ruling party to add 45 percent of the vote. “If someone argues from a minor assumption it is because he fights spaces in a miserable way,” he tells his collaborators in privacy.

As in all elections, the voters of the center, independent and undecided will be decisive. Also, the electoral fate of other electoral alternatives outside of “the crack”.

In the Frente de Todos they believe that Florencio Randazzo’s adventure could hit the same wall that other center projects failed. They refer, again, to the polarization they imagine deeper after the primaries and facing the generals in November.

Macri’s unfulfilled promises will remain the order of the day in the official speech. The president seeks to expose them and contrast them with those of 2019, for which he needs to capture a salary recovery above inflation. You should start by reversing the 7 consecutive months of price hike above 3 percent.

In this framework, the “fiscal reliefs”, which seek to reach the pockets of taxpayers / voters, are part of the new official repertoire. Massa is the main spokesman for these gestures, either for the return of earnings for middle and upper-middle income sectors, such as the reversal with the retroactive to monotax holders.

With another profile, but along the same lines, the half-sanction to the Cold Zones project is also registered. The rule that Máximo Kirchner devised with the aim of reducing the gas rate, favors regions such as Patagonia, which usually vote for Peronism, but also other areas that elude the ruling party such as the interior of Buenos Aires, Cuyo and part of Córdoba.