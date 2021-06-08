A butcher in Barcelona shows the application for sale on the internet, in 2017. Carles ribas

The Government has committed to Brussels to meet 390 milestones and objectives to ensure the disbursement of the 70,000 million in non-reimbursable European funds that Spain will have in three years. According to the document to which EL PAÍS has had access, among the promises to Europe, the Executive maintains that at least one million SMEs will receive aid for the digitization of their businesses at the end of 2024 with the so-called digital backpack, predetermined packages of solutions IT will be acquired for companies seeking, for example, an internet presence, e-commerce, cloud office, cybersecurity or marketing digital. Its total budget amounts to 3,508 million.

More information

The document sent to Brussels also states that there will be 81,000 electric stations and 250,000 electric cars by the end of 2023; 7,000 vehicles of the State and public companies that will be replaced by other emission-free vehicles by the third quarter of 2023; 300,000 laptops and tablets purchased for public and charter school students in Q4 2023; 60,000 new and renovated places in nurseries for children from one to two years old in the fourth quarter of 2024; 1,500 kilometers of new or renovated roads in the Mediterranean and Atlantic corridors by mid-2026; 510,000 rehabilitated homes for the same date; telecare for 90% of the beneficiaries of the unit in 2023 and an increase in the staff of the Tax Agency this year to at least 26,320 personnel.

European funds will finance these objectives. But first, the main reforms demanded by Brussels will also have to be ready. Although the Minister of Finance opened the door to postpone the tax increases if the recovery was delayed, according to the document sent to the Commission, in the first quarter of 2023 the tax increases recommended by the newly created committee of experts. This commission will analyze taxation in Spain to bring the tax burden closer to European levels, focusing, according to the paper, on environmental taxation, corporate taxation, that of the digital economy, that of new activities and the harmonization of taxes on the wealth.

It should be noted that the text literally puts “entry into force” when referring to the demands for tax reform, and that the European Commission has asked in its last review published last week that Spain should “give priority to structural tax reforms that help to finance public policies and contribute to the sustainability of public finances ”.

The labor reform will have to be approved in the Official State Gazette in the fourth quarter of 2021, which includes the simplification of three of the contracts, the legislation of the temporary to try to limit it, the regulation of subcontracting, the modernization of the negotiation collective setting the relationship between the sectorial and the company one, and those baptized as structural ERTE.

The pension reform should be completed by the end of 2022. This includes a new intergenerational equity factor that ensures that new generations are not overloaded, the new calculation period for the pension and a study that shows how it has been possible to guarantee the long-term sustainability of the system. In addition, an assessment of the minimum vital income will be published in the first quarter of 2024.

Limited progress

Last week the Commission recalled that until the pandemic the Government had done very little to correct the imbalances in the Spanish economy, and mentioned the persistence of temporary employment, limited progress in fiscal matters or the burden of bureaucracy and regulation for SMEs. In addition, it concluded that raising pensions again with inflation put the sustainability of the system at risk unless ambitious measures were taken to compensate it.

These are part of the milestones and objectives that Spain has signed in exchange for European aid. The document that collects them has been jealously guarded as it is a key text of the recovery plan. It will depend on its strict compliance that Brussels will make the disbursements every six months in the coming years. If a part of these reforms and investments is not fulfilled in one of the semi-annual reviews, Brussels could even withhold funds.

In a preliminary version of the plan, Spain slowed down by including up to 1,700 goals, which made it practically ungovernable. After grouping them together, the European Commission is already heading into the final phase of the examination and is considering the possibility that the plans of Spain and Portugal will be submitted to the College of Commissioners shortly.

The President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will go to the European Parliament on Tuesday to give an account of the recovery plans. The groups of the Popular Party and the Liberals of Renew demand more documentation from the Community Executive to know the guts of the decision that it ends up adopting on the national programs. Especially since no figure has been given on the impact of the proposed reforms. The parties have even requested the preliminary evaluations of the technicians to check whether or not Brussels is tough with the countries that do not incorporate the 2019 and 2020 recommendations. And there the problem for Spain is that it is backtracking on two reforms that Brussels defended : those approved by the PP in pensions and the labor market.

61 achievements already accomplished

The Government has included in its plan 61 milestones already completed, such as the regulation of teleworking, the minimum vital income or the Google rate. And with them he expects to receive 9,000 million in pre-financing and another 16,000 million of the first disbursement. Other compromised reforms are the housing law, by mid-2022; the bankruptcy, by the end of 2021; or the review of aid for hiring, at the end of 2022. For now, Brussels has asked Spain to specify some more milestones, setting a date for the entry into force of some decrees, such as the tax part. The Commission also exhaustively studies all investments for the green and digital transitions, which it wants to make into the great emblems of the program. After the Brussels verdict, the plans will go to the EU Council, which will have a month to examine them and decide whether to give them the green light or activate the so-called “emergency brake” to send a program to the heads of state and government.

Especially attentive to the plans are the hawks, led by the Netherlands, which throughout the process have demanded linking disbursements to the implementation of reforms.