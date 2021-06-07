The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge has requested this Monday to the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) to investigate whether there have been irregular behaviors in the electricity market after the new tariff with hourly periods entered into force by part of the operators. In a letter sent to the regulatory body, the ministry led by Teresa Ribera asks that “it analyze any possible irregular behavior or market malpractice by operators coinciding with the entry into force of the new rate structure,” according to the Chain TO BE.

More information

It is not the first time that the Government has asked the CNMC to investigate possible price manipulations in the electricity market. In January, the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, asked the regulator to investigate whether there had been irregularities in this market, after the wholesale price of electricity set all-time highs for an average daily reference, with 94.99 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), in the heat of the cold wave caused by the storm Filomena. In fact, the CNMC always investigates market movements ex officio and, in this case, that there have been modifications, all the more so because of possible use of the situation.

The new electricity bill, which came into effect on June 1, would reduce the cost of at least 3.4% the receipt of 19 million domestic consumers without time discrimination, according to estimates by the CNMC. This coincides with the fact that the price of the electricity bill for an average user has shot up 42% in the first seven days of June compared to the same last year due to the increase in the prices of CO2 and gas.

According to estimates by the Facua association cited by Europa Press, on the evolution of the semi-regulated tariff (PVPC), if the prices applied from June 1 to 7 are extrapolated to a full month, the average user bill would reach 86 euros (taxes included), compared to the 60.58 euros at which it stood a year ago. This month’s receipt, with those 86 euros, would be the third most expensive in history. Thus, it would only have ahead the 88.66 euros of the first quarter of 2012 and the 87.81 euros of January 2017.