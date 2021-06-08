Yolanda Díaz, Minister of Labor (in the center), together with the President of the Canary Islands, Ángel Víctor Torres, and the Canary Islands Minister of Economy, Elena Máñez, on June 3 in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Europa Press / Europa Press

The Council of Ministers plans to approve this Tuesday the plan called Youth Guarantee Plus, a program designed for the period 2021-2027 that seeks to speed up the care of young people who demand employment and detect and incorporate into the labor market those young people who are not looking for a job because they have given up and do not trust to find one. In addition, it will also announce new injections of funds for youth employment. In total, the programs will involve spending more than 4,000 million euros.

President Pedro Sánchez already advanced last month at the UGT congress held in Valencia the Government’s plans to renew the Youth Guarantee plan, which will give rise to the Youth Guarantee Plus. The idea is to raise the ambition of its predecessor and turn it into a true decent employment plan for young people. Then he announced that this program will have between 2021 and 2027 with about 3,000 million euros from the resources of the European Social Fund.

Sánchez also spoke in May about the implementation of a shock plan against youth unemployment endowed with 1,365 million euros. Labor Ministry sources declined on Monday to give more details on the amount and the specific measures. And they limited themselves to talking about a “historical” figure for this game. “Never before has so much been allocated to youth employment,” they added in the department headed by Yolanda Díaz.

According to the study Young people in the EPA for the fourth quarter of 2020, prepared by the Youth Observatory in Spain, the population between 16 and 29 years old includes about 6.8 million people. This sector is among the most affected by unemployment and precariousness; and it has also suffered especially the blow of the coronavirus health crisis.

With this new plan, the Government wants to help guide, train and provide experience and professional insertion to young people so that they can access stable and quality employment. The plan provides for the reinforcement of guidance services and will offer special attention to young people who are far from the job market, discouraged by encountering obstacles in their search for a job or at risk of exclusion.

The plan will address fields such as digitization, renewable energies or the circular economy. The Government also seeks to diagnose employment needs and develop specific training itineraries for young people that provide them with new employment opportunities in emerging sectors. The program will also take into account the needs of those with family responsibilities, with special attention to rural areas.