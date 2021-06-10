“The law does not come out, it remains for June 22.” The message arrived at the Casa Rosada this Thursday, by way of confirmation, but also as a warning to advance Plan B, the drafting of a new decree of necessity and urgency to renew quarantine starting on Saturday. The ruling party in Congress admits that it will not be able to approve the bill that grants powers to Alberto Fernandez to administer the measures to stop the coronavirus and in the Government they have already resigned themselves to the fact that the President re-signs a DNU.

The notice that, despite obtaining an opinion this Thursday, the project with half sanction in the Senate cannot be validated in the session -they would need two thirds- activated in Balcarce 50 the meeting with infectologists (a priori, summoned via Zoom for 18) that during this week had been relegated. It is that Alberto F. bet all his chips that the law he was promoting would be approved and set the course for the steps to follow.

The DNU, however, will contain the epidemiological traffic light which is the basis of the bill and divides the country into four phases, low, medium and high risk and epidemiological alarm; based on the increase in infections in the last 14 days, the number of cases in the population and the percentage of occupation of intensive care beds.

“We are going to wait for the data from the last 24 hours (they are published at 17) and from there we will define,” said a senior source with an office in Government House. Fact: for the moment the governors were not summoned.

Beyond analysis, there will be no changes in relation to decree 287, regarding night traffic -restricted from 8 pm-, the prohibition of social gatherings and the suspension of face-to-face classes, an issue that maintains the dispute with the City of Buenos Aires, which could advance with greater presence in the three years of high school that in the last stage had only had a virtual education.

The great doubt that the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, will try to clear up; and the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, with the sanitaristas has to do with the weekends. As counted Clarion days ago, keeping the closure hard on Saturdays and Sundays was a dilemma that the Government analyzed even if the law was approved, with the premise that there would not be a social relaxation and that control by the security forces would be facilitated.

“Specialists tell us that the main source of contagion is not economic activity but private encounters,” reasons a government official who concedes that despite what was written in the last DNUs, house meetings continue to take place with greater intensity during the week, due to the greater circulation of people.

Although in different parts of the country the rise in cases generates more concern than weeks ago, what is defined in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires will once again be a separate chapter given the underlying differences between the three administrations.

While the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, is based on what it evaluates as a pronounced drop in cases and the occupancy of ICU beds and analyzes greater openings and extending the operating hours of gastronomic restaurants, from the Province they warned in the last hours about the need to maintain closings strict to contain the second wave and let the vaccination plan advance.

“I think it would be three or four more weeks to sustain these types of restrictions and see if after that time we have a sufficient amount of immunization to be able to start thinking about something different, “said Buenos Aires Deputy Minister of Health, Nicolás Kreplak, on Radio 10.

To settle differences, the Government is planning a meeting of Cafiero with his peers Felipe Miguel (City) and Carlos Bianco (Province).

With the intention of not signing another decree, Alberto F. would rule that the DNU last for three weeks, waiting for the head of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, to return from his trip to the US and gather the votes for a session in which, they imagine in the Casa Rosada, could see the light of day. It would only be June 22.

