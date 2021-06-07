It was very recently that Screen Rant announced the possible departure of Christina Yang from Grey’s Anatomy. That guy’s news streak continues on Deadline. The media announced that Antonia thomas –Claire Browne in fiction– will say goodbye to The good doctor in the final episode of the fourth season, soon to be broadcast on ABC. As detailed, The closing of this installment will be divided into two parts and will be shown to the medical team of the San José de Buenaventura Hospital on a surgical mission in Guatemala.

The recent announcement was accompanied by an interview with Thomas, who explains why he made his decision. “I come from the British system, where you play a part, you record it for a couple of months because the seasons are only six episodes long, and then you can do something else, and I think after spending four years on Claire and her journey and exploring really the character, now I am ready to try something new, in short“, he pointed.

“It was a very, very difficult decision, and I have to say that leaving is bittersweet for me because the last four years have been absolutely incredible. I think ultimately, for me, it’s about getting to a point where I think we’ve really gone through the whole gamut of different things that Claire may have been through, and now i’m really excited to explore different creative opportunities”He added.

Nevertheless, The 34-year-old actress did not rule out the possibility of returning in the future. I’ve had conversations with Freddie [Highmore] about going back, and absolutely, yes. Really for me, if there was more time in the year to be able to shoot the series and be able to go out and do some of the other things that I want to explore right now, I would do both, “he stated.

On the other hand, Deadline has also confirmed that Osvaldo Benavides will join the fifth season of the Good doctor, as a recurring character. The 41-year-old actor reprises his role as Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma, who will be featured in the final part of the medical drama.