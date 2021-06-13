The Mexican team it has gone from more to less in the last games. When everything seemed to be going well, in the blink of an eye things began to get complicated and the Tricolor is no longer the same on the pitch. Now you can see a soulless team with little intention of making a difference.
After the matches against Costa Rica, the United States and Honduras, it became clear that now the Gold Cup is no longer a mere formality for El Tri, and that a failure in said competition would cast doubt on the continuity of the strategist. Gerardo Martino. Mexico needs to win however the tournament takes place to make it clear that it remains a tough nut to crack in Concacaf.
The Argentine coach has about a month to correct the errors that have surfaced in the most recent games. You still have enough time to make changes and build a stronger and more committed squad. Now, there are two friendly matches prior to the start of the golden contest that will be vital for the assembly of the ‘Tata’.
Panama and Nigeria will be the litmus tests for Martino and company. The first match is scheduled for Wednesday, June 30, while the engagement with his African counterpart will be played on Saturday, July 3. Undoubtedly, in these two games the name of the footballers who will participate in the gold Cup.
That is how Mexico You need to go out with your glass up. Errors and inertia shown by some of the footballers like in recent games are no longer accepted. This competition must be won, there is no other, otherwise, the high command would have to question the continuity of Martino at the head of the Tricolor.
