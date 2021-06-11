Beatriz Zimermann, the mother of the girls murdered by her ex-partner Tomás Gimeno, in Tenerife, wants the last name Gimeno never appears associated with small, and that it ceases to appear in all the records where it appears. This is what the family spokesman and president of SOS Disappeared, Joaquín Amils, who has spoken with Beatriz, 35, has said. “She interprets that girls do not deserve to bear the surname of such an evil person and of that ilk,” said Amils, who has highlighted Zimermann’s fortitude and strength: “He has shown not to have hatred, only to have generosity and gratitude. That is the Beatriz that I have seen every day. She is the one who has given us all hope.

Amills said that Gimeno’s personality is that of a narcissist and machista who believed himself in possession of everything, and has revealed in ‘Espejo Público’ (Antena 3) a detail unknown until now in the couple’s relationship. The president of SOS Disappeared said that Tomás Gimeno was an unfaithful husband who had numerous adventures with other women during his marriage to Beatriz, including one Beatriz being pregnant with the youngest of his daughters, Anna, 14 months, and whose body is still being searched at sea.

When Beatriz found out that he continued seeing other women even though she was pregnant, that was when she decided say enough and break the relationship. When she began another relationship with an older man, Gimeno, 37, increased his anger towards her, seeking to do her as much harm as possible, as he has been, killing Anna and Olivia.

The couple had known each other since they were 15 years old and they had a long relationship that ended in the summer of 2020, after having two daughters together. The tragic end of the story is already known. “He wanted to do the greatest harm to Beatriz and in the most cowardly way,” Amills noted.

“We’re hoping they find Anna and they find Thomas, because if they don’t find him, there will always be the question of whether the guy was a coward and fled or died and it would be another slab on top of Beatriz and all of her surroundings, “said the family spokesman in ‘La Hora de La 1’ (TVE) . “Gimeno wanted her to spend her life looking for them”, but she did not count “on the work of the investigation teams,” added the spokesperson.