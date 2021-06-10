German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stressed that the condition for the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project is the transit of gas through Ukraine. The diplomat said this at a briefing, his words are conveyed by RIA News…

“Germany, and the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany [Ангела Меркель] made it clear to the president many years ago [России Владимиру] Putin, connects the completion of the Nord Stream 2 project with the continuation of gas transit in Ukraine, ”Maas emphasized, adding that this was the basis for Germany’s efforts in concluding a transit agreement between Ukraine and Russia in 2019.

On June 6, a similar statement was made by the official representative of the German Cabinet of Ministers Steffen Seibert.

Earlier, Heiko Maas explained the purpose of the negotiations between Berlin and Washington over Nord Stream 2. According to him, the key goal of the discussion for the German side is the extension of the agreement on gas transit through the Ukrainian territory.

Initially, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was planned to be commissioned in 2019. However, due to restrictions imposed by the United States, construction participants began to withdraw from the project. The timing of its implementation has been repeatedly postponed.