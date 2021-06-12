We will learn more details about this already veteran awards ceremony during the summer.

By Axel García / Updated June 12, 2021, 09:09 10 comments

Among the many advertisements he presented Geoff keighley on Summer Game Fest, He took the opportunity to give one of his own. The Game Awards will return this year, and gradually returning to normality, the event will have an audience when it takes place in the Microsoft Theater.

There is no date for the event yet.Since 2014, The Game Awards has celebrated the video game industry, increasing its number of viewers around the world with each installment. This event serves not only to reward the best of the video game industry each year, but also brings the community closer with announcements from various studios.

The Game Awards It has also taken as a custom the presence of bands and other artists, including the participation of symphony orchestras, interpreting musical themes from video games. Although there will be a live audience this year, it is still unknown if special guests will appear.

What will be the game of the year this time around? We will have to wait for the transmission where Geoff keighley presents the list of nominees. From Dragon Age: Inquisition to The Last of Us Part II, several studios have managed to be crowned in The Game Awards.

We still don’t know when it will take place The Game Awards this year but we will know more details before the end of the summer.

More about: The Game Awards, Geoff Keighley and Summer Game Fest.