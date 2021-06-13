“I hope we have delivered on the most optimistic hopes and predictions,” said Boris Johnson, the host of the Group of Seven summit, following its conclusion in Cornwall. All the participants, except the Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, will meet again this Monday, at the NATO summit in Brussels.

The resolutions of the Final Communiqué, which are listed on 23 pages, list the conflicts and countries that concern the governments of the seven members; Ukraine and Belarus within European borders. This aspect also reflects the consequences of Donald Trump’s disappearance from the scene, because with him it was difficult to reach consensus on the group’s interests in some countries and regions.

The positions on China, which had been presented as the fundamental objective of President Joe Biden, include support for freedom of navigation in the waters of what the G7 calls the Indo-Pacific, with express mention of the Taiwan Strait, but without naming to China. The Asian giant is also not mentioned when the desire to reform the World Trade Organization is expressed.

Of course, when the practices that must be eradicated through modifications of the rules that bind members – forced transfer of technology, theft of intellectual property, distortion of the free market by state companies or subsidies that generate overproduction – are listed, it seems evident that at the WTO summit in November there will be a duel between the G7 and China.

Inspectors



There are no surprises in the Communiqué. Perhaps the most innovative thing is the ambition to promote a “digital ecosystem based on values” through forums such as the OECD, which responds to the challenges that the development of communications would be posing to the health of open societies. Also the gender equality agenda, with the promotion of the education of girls and young people in low-income countries, is striking.

The urgencies of climate change lead the seven governments of rich and democratic countries to commit to increasing the ambition of their national goals, in such a way that by 2030 they will have halved their carbon emissions compared to 2010. In the chapter on diversity, they are committed to keeping 30% of the land and 30% of the oceans protected and conserved.

The announcement that they were going to buy or ship a billion vaccines to low- and middle-income countries had not been received with enthusiasm and the summit in Cornwall has not achieved that goal. It will be 870 million, throughout 2021/22. The strengthened epidemic prevention and response system wants to give World Health Organization inspectors executive power for their investigative work.