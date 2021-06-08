Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

On the occasion of World DNA Day, G42 Healthcare hosted a virtual symposium entitled “Unlocking the full capabilities of the genome”, with the participation of a group of eminent scientific personalities in the UAE, to highlight the importance of genomics research and the advanced innovations made in this field, and the outstanding value that science provides. Genomics to upgrade the healthcare infrastructure.

World DNA Day aims to commemorate the successful completion of the Human Genome Program in 2003 and the discovery of the molecular structure of DNA in 1953.

The symposium included an interactive discussion session attended by a group of prominent healthcare and genomics experts, including Dr. Asmaa Al Mannai, Executive Director of the Research and Innovation Center at the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, and Dr. Fatima Al Jasmi, Professor and Head of Genetics and Genomics Department at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the United Arab Emirates University. And Dr. Walid Zaher, Chief Executive Officer of Research at G42 Healthcare, and the session was moderated by Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, Director of Community and Government Communications at G42 Healthcare.

During the session, the speakers presented a set of valuable insights about the role of genomics in promoting innovation in the healthcare system, and the vital role played by national genome initiatives such as the “Emirati Genome Program” in combating rare and genetic diseases, in addition to the benefits of citizen participation in the UAE genome program and providing a vision A clear health care system based on prevention and identification of the different health needs of community members.

The UAE Genome Program is the result of a strategic partnership between the public and private sectors, bringing together under its umbrella the Abu Dhabi Department of Health and G42 Healthcare, with the aim of achieving a better understanding of the genetic makeup of Emirati citizens, and in an effort to empower the health care sector in the United Arab Emirates and transform it into Proactive and preventive system.

Asmaa Al-Mannai, Executive Director of the Center for Research and Innovation at the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, said: “Our mission is to provide the best healthcare services to the citizens of the UAE, and this is why we realize that genomics can play a pivotal role in the future of the sector as one of the most important factors affecting our time. And given its role in paving the way towards providing insights that take into account the needs of community members and contribute to the achievement of pioneering practical discovery.”

Dr. Fatima Al Jasmi, Professor and Head of the Department of Genetics and Genomics at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at the United Arab Emirates University, said: “Today we stand at the threshold of a new stage in exploring genomics and understanding its role in diagnosing and treating genetic diseases, and paving the way for providing health care in a manner that takes into account the needs of community members. Advances in DNA sequencing will allow us and the medical community in general the opportunity to study our genes and harness the acquired knowledge to achieve the best healthcare outcomes for our society and the world at large. Given the promising opportunities offered by national programs such as the UAE Genome Program to improve the healthcare system, we must all work hand in hand to enable it to achieve the desired success.” In turn, Dr. Walid Zaher, chief research officer at G42 Healthcare, said: “At G42 Healthcare, we recognize the role of genomics in foreseeing the future of the medical sector, and we are proud to be part of this project, which will lay the necessary infrastructure for future generations of the country’s citizens to benefit from it. From an excellent health care system. Our goal is to study the genetic sequence of citizens within a short period of time, and thus collect sufficient evidence and research and present it to the responsible regulatory authorities, academic institutions, health care experts, medical service providers and the private sector to enable them to work together to provide accurate and preventive medical services in the country.”

assembly centers

The UAE Genome Program invites all Emirati citizens of all age groups to participate by donating blood samples at any of the blood sample collection centers, which include the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, the Biogenics Laboratory in Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, in addition to the Al Tawiya Majlis in Al Ain, the Al Ain Convention Center and the Cure Plus Center Al Ain, and a number of centers in some NMC hospitals in Abu Dhabi, which include NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City, Bareen International Hospital, NMC Specialist Hospital in Al Ain, NMC Royal Medical Center in Abu Dhabi, and NMC Royal Hospital for women.

Citizens can also visit the health centers of Burjeel Hospitals in Abu Dhabi to participate in the program, which includes Burjeel Medical City in Mohammed bin Zayed City, Burjeel Oasis Center in Zayed City, Burjeel Medical Center in Deerfields Shopping Center, Burjeel Medical Center in Al Shamkha, and Burjeel Hospital Royal in Al Ain.

Recently, it was announced that new centers will be added to collect samples from participants, including a number of facilities belonging to the Mubadala Healthcare Network, namely: Imperial College London Diabetes Center, Capital Health Screening Center, Healthpoint Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Hospital, in addition to a mobile unit at Al Hudayriat Beach.