We are facing another case where fiction influences reality. The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency, JAXA, for its acronym in English, has announced that in 2022 they will send a small robot the size of a baseball to analyze the lunar surface. The interesting thing is that it is about what we could consider a small Transformer.

The little robot Transformer is shaped like a sphere in what we could call its ‘initial phase’, but it can change its shape to better fulfill its mission. When the robot needs to go faster, it can be separated and each of its halves will function as a pair of wheels that allow it to move more easily on the lunar surface.

What is the mission of the little transformer?

The transformer ball will be sent to the moon to collect samples of moondust. This can be harmful to humans, as the members of the missions Apollo of the POT, caused them to have cold-like symptoms. Samples from the robot would be used to see exactly what particles it is made of.

It will also be in charge of taking images and sending them back to earth to analyze the lunar environment in preparation for the manned missions that JAXA has planned with its new rovers for the year 2029. So the little transformer will have 7 years to collect the necessary data. for missions to be successful.

For the creation of the Transformer, JAXA teamed up with SONY, who will be in charge of the mechanics to control it; TOMY Company, a toy manufacturer that will help with the miniaturization of the parts, and Doshisha University

It is one of the most important collaborations of Japan in its race to go to space and they have also announced that the Transformer will become part of manned missions as an exploration tool. Maybe in the future they will make improvements in the design or they will make new robots, who knows, maybe and until soon we will be seeing a small Metal Gear on the moon.

