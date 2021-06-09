Regional sales of fruit and vegetables abroad reached 761.39 million euros in the first quarter of 2021, 8.14% more than in the first three months of 2020. The main destinations for regional fruit and vegetable products were Germany, United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands. This was revealed yesterday by the company counselor, Valle Miguélez, during a visit to Frutas Maripí, an Abarán company registered in Apoexpa, where she was able to discuss with members of the organization the export prospects of the stone fruit campaign. The main products exported by regional companies between January and March were lettuce (209.3 million euros), cabbages (156.35 million), citrus (150) and other vegetables (121.5 million).

15% of national exports of fruit and vegetable products come from the Region of Murcia, which ranks as the third largest exporting province, behind Almería and Valencia. The counselor stressed that the Region “has an export and international vocation, so all the support and work provided for internationalization is key to emerge stronger from this crisis.” He recalled that “one out of every three euros of our GDP comes from exports, so we have the capacity and knowledge to continue increasing this figure, while we continue to position the Region at an international level.”

IN FIGURES fifteen% of national fruit and vegetable exports come out of the Region, the third highest percentage by province. 3.6 million tons of fruits and vegetables are produced in the Region annually.

In this sense, Miguélez assured that “the Region faces economic challenges that need resources and, therefore, in the Ministry we are working together with the associations of the sector in new actions that allow to continue promoting internationalization and access to new markets” .

Lettuces (almost 210 million) and cabbages (156) are placed as star products during the first quarter of the year



More than 140 countries



The regional production of vegetables and fruits is close to 3.6 million tons. As a whole, the global turnover of all fresh products stands, according to campaigns, around 3,000 million euros per year. These ‘made in Murcia’ products reach a total of 147 countries on five continents.

The increase in foreign demand, mainly from European markets, has promoted the development of organic farming, an area that leads the Region, which is the community that allocates the highest proportion of cultivated area, with approximately 18.3% of the useful agricultural area.