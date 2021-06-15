Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergei Ryabkov proposed to solve the situation with the Russians imprisoned in the United States at once. He said in an interview with Izvestia that for this it is necessary to use the mechanism of the Council of Europe Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Citizens.

“We can literally solve the situation with our compatriots who are serving breathtaking terms in the United States. If the Americans agree to use the mechanism of the Council of Europe Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons, we are ready to hand over their citizens to the Americans, ”the diplomat said.

However, he added that Paul Whelan, a citizen of the United States, Great Britain, Canada and Ireland, who was convicted of espionage, was not among those persons whom the Russian side could transfer for exchange.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he was ready to consider the exchange of prisoners with the United States.

On August 4, 2020, the verdict of the Moscow City Court came into force, which appointed Whelan 16 years in prison in a maximum security colony. He was detained in Moscow on December 28, 2018. They found a USB flash drive with data constituting a state secret. The defense insisted that it contained his personal information about his vacation in Russia during his previous visits.