Russia will exclude the United States from the list of unfriendly countries after Washington stops its hostile policy and interference in internal affairs, while there are no grounds for revising the list. This was announced on Thursday, June 10, by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

“Before this decree (on the list of unfriendly countries. – Ed.) There was simply no legal basis, now it has appeared, and, accordingly, there is no reason to expect that the list will be revised. It is not opportunistic, it is just a tool, “he said in an interview.”RIA News“.

Regarding the exclusion of the United States from the list, Ryabkov believes that at first Washington should not attack Russian foreign policy and economic interests and constantly interfere in the country’s internal affairs.

Ryabkov had previously stated that Russia is not yet considering changing the list of unfriendly countries. According to the Deputy Minister, the issue of including new states there is very serious.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said on June 4 that this list is not an instrument of political activity, but a retaliatory measure. She also noted that she did not have information about a possible expansion of the list.

The Russian government approved the list of countries unfriendly to Russia on May 14. It includes only two states – the Czech Republic and the United States. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov explained on the same day that a small number of countries on this list indicate Moscow’s readiness for dialogue.