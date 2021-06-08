The topic of the situation in Ukraine will be touched upon at the upcoming Russian-American summit in Geneva on June 16, and US President Joe Biden will hear that all the calls to Moscow regarding the Ukrainian settlement from the West are going to the wrong place. This was stated on Tuesday, June 8, by the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov.

“Ukraine will undoubtedly be affected. I am sure that Biden will hear from our side a clear explanation of why all these groans and appeals addressed to Moscow both from Washington and from European capitals are not the right place, ”he told reporters.

The deputy minister recalled that Russia cannot be perceived as a party that needs to do something to resolve the internal Ukrainian conflict. According to Ryabkov, the crux of the problem is Kiev’s refusal to conduct a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk.

He also expressed confidence that the American leader will hear from Russia a comprehensive and understandable statement of why it is not possible to move towards a settlement, who is responsible for this, and what role the United States plays here.

Earlier on the same day, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation Yuri Ushakov spoke about the preparation of the program for the summit in Geneva. He did not rule out that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov could take part in the meeting of heads of state.

The Biden-Putin meeting is scheduled for June 16 in Geneva and will be the first personal meeting of leaders since the inauguration of an American as president of the United States. At the same time, for the Russian president, a trip to Geneva will be the first foreign visit since January 2020.