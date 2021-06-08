The deputy head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aleksandr Grushko, said that relations between Russia and the European Union had reached a zero point. His words convey RIA News…

“This is the zero point, which does not allow moving forward. And the current state of affairs contradicts the deep interests of the Europeans themselves, ”the diplomat emphasized. He reported on the spread of awareness of the abnormality of the current level of relations between Moscow and the European side.

The Deputy Foreign Minister recalled that there have been many positive aspects in the interaction between Russia and the EU for a long time. In particular, he noted the large volumes of trade and mutual investments, as well as regular bilateral summits. According to the diplomat, relations between the European and Russian sides have become “hostage to the EU’s political decision to link them with the implementation of the Minsk agreements.”

Earlier Grushko called “unrealistic” the possibility of holding a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in the near future. He added that the discussion of security issues with the North Atlantic Alliance “can hardly be serious” if the organization does not restore normal contacts in the military sphere.

The Minsk agreements were signed on February 12, 2015. They imply the granting of a special status to Donbass within Ukraine, the withdrawal of all armed units from its territory and the holding of local elections. Lack of progress in their implementation is noted by all parties to the conflict.